The Vampire at The Great Texas Airshow

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Jerry “Vlad” Conley performs a low fly-by in his DH-115 Vampire on Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, during The Great Texas Airshow May 2, 2026. Conley is just one of many aerial and ground performers that participated in the air show to accompany static displays, educational booths, vendors and kids’ zone. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Kevin Prashad)