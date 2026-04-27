The Great Texas Airshow attendees watch a DH-115 Vampire taxi to the runway on Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, May 2, 2026. The Vampire was developed as an experimental aircraft to exploit the revolutionary innovation of jet propulsion. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Kevin Prashad)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2026 19:12
|Photo ID:
|9656815
|VIRIN:
|260502-F-WK360-5249
|Resolution:
|4007x6023
|Size:
|3.81 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Great Texas Airshow 2026 [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Kevin Prashad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.