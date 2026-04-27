The Great Texas Airshow 2026

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The Great Texas Airshow attendees watch a DH-115 Vampire taxi to the runway on Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, May 2, 2026. The Vampire was developed as an experimental aircraft to exploit the revolutionary innovation of jet propulsion. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Kevin Prashad)