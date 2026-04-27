Jerry “Vlad” Conley performs aerial acrobatics in his DH-115 Vampire on Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, during The Great Texas Airshow May 2, 2026. Conley is just one of many aerial and ground performers that participated in the air show to accompany static displays, educational booths, vendors and kids’ zone. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Kevin Prashad)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2026 19:12
|Photo ID:
|9656816
|VIRIN:
|260502-F-WK360-5802
|Resolution:
|4024x6048
|Size:
|885.35 KB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Great Texas Airshow 2026 [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Kevin Prashad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.