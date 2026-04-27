The Great Texas Airshow 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Jerry “Vlad” Conley performs aerial acrobatics in his DH-115 Vampire on Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, during The Great Texas Airshow May 2, 2026. Conley performed maneuvers including Cuban eights and high-speed passes. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Kevin Prashad)