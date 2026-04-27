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    The Great Texas Airshow 2026 [Image 3 of 4]

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    The Great Texas Airshow 2026

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kevin Prashad 

    502d Air Base Wing

    Jerry “Vlad” Conley performs aerial acrobatics in his DH-115 Vampire on Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, during The Great Texas Airshow May 2, 2026. Conley performed maneuvers including Cuban eights and high-speed passes. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Kevin Prashad)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2026
    Date Posted: 05.02.2026 19:13
    Photo ID: 9656817
    VIRIN: 260502-F-WK360-5871
    Resolution: 2683x4032
    Size: 511.9 KB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, The Great Texas Airshow 2026 [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Kevin Prashad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Great Texas Airshow
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