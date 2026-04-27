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    Views from the final battle of Combined Resolve 26-07 [Image 5 of 15]

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    Views from the final battle of Combined Resolve 26-07

    HOHENFELS, GERMANY

    05.01.2026

    Photo by Command Sgt. Maj. Ryan Matson 

    314th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    A British Army Soldier assesses the situation during the culminating training battle of exercise Combined Resolve 26-07 between the U.S. Army 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment Opposing Forces and U.S. Soldiers from 3rd Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, in the town of Uebungsdorf on Hohenfelds Training Area, Hohenfelds, Germany, May 2, 2026. Combined Resolve is a reoccurring U.S. Army Europe and Africa exercise held at 7th Army Training Command's Joint Multinational Training Center at Hohenfels, Germany, in which more than 3,600 personnel will participate from April 9-May 10, 2026. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Command Sgt. Maj. Ryan C. Matson, 314th Theater Public Affairs Support Element)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 05.02.2026 17:14
    Photo ID: 9656753
    VIRIN: 260501-A-LD390-5774
    Resolution: 4635x3638
    Size: 4.8 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Views from the final battle of Combined Resolve 26-07 [Image 15 of 15], by CSM Ryan Matson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Views from the final battle of Combined Resolve 26-07
    Views from the final battle of Combined Resolve 26-07
    Views from the final battle of Combined Resolve 26-07
    Views from the final battle of Combined Resolve 26-07
    Views from the final battle of Combined Resolve 26-07
    Views from the final battle of Combined Resolve 26-07
    Views from the final battle of Combined Resolve 26-07
    Views from the final battle of Combined Resolve 26-07
    Views from the final battle of Combined Resolve 26-07
    Views from the final battle of Combined Resolve 26-07
    Views from the final battle of Combined Resolve 26-07
    Views from the final battle of Combined Resolve 26-07
    Views from the final battle of Combined Resolve 26-07
    Views from the final battle of Combined Resolve 26-07
    Views from the final battle of Combined Resolve 26-07

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    TAGS

    Hohenfels
    JMRC
    StrongerTogether
    7 ATC
    CombinedResolve
    1st Battalion

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