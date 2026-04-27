Views from the final battle of Combined Resolve 26-07

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A U.S. Soldier with the 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment Opposing Forces team smiles during the culminating training battle of exercise Combined Resolve 26-07 between the OPFOR and Soldiers from 3rd Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, in the town of Uebungsdorf on Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany, May 2, 2026. Combined Resolve is a reoccurring U.S. Army Europe and Africa exercise held at 7th Army Training Command's Joint Multinational Training Center at Hohenfels, Germany, in which more than 3,600 personnel will participate from April 9-May 10, 2026. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Command Sgt. Maj. Ryan C. Matson, 314th Theater Public Affairs Support Element)