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    Views from the final battle of Combined Resolve 26-07 [Image 3 of 15]

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    Views from the final battle of Combined Resolve 26-07

    HOHENFELS, GERMANY

    05.01.2026

    Photo by Command Sgt. Maj. Ryan Matson 

    314th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    A U.S. Soldier with the 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment Opposing Forces team looks for threats from a cover position during the culminating training battle of exercise Combined Resolve 26-07 between the OPFOR and Soldiers from 3rd Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, in the town of Uebungsdorf on Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany, May 2, 2026. Combined Resolve is a reoccurring U.S. Army Europe and Africa exercise held at 7th Army Training Command's Joint Multinational Training Center at Hohenfels, Germany, in which more than 3,600 personnel will participate from April 9-May 10, 2026. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Command Sgt. Maj. Ryan C. Matson, 314th Theater Public Affairs Support Element)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 05.02.2026 17:14
    Photo ID: 9656748
    VIRIN: 260501-A-LD390-4916
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 7.8 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Views from the final battle of Combined Resolve 26-07 [Image 15 of 15], by CSM Ryan Matson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Views from the final battle of Combined Resolve 26-07
    Views from the final battle of Combined Resolve 26-07
    Views from the final battle of Combined Resolve 26-07
    Views from the final battle of Combined Resolve 26-07
    Views from the final battle of Combined Resolve 26-07
    Views from the final battle of Combined Resolve 26-07
    Views from the final battle of Combined Resolve 26-07
    Views from the final battle of Combined Resolve 26-07
    Views from the final battle of Combined Resolve 26-07
    Views from the final battle of Combined Resolve 26-07
    Views from the final battle of Combined Resolve 26-07
    Views from the final battle of Combined Resolve 26-07
    Views from the final battle of Combined Resolve 26-07
    Views from the final battle of Combined Resolve 26-07
    Views from the final battle of Combined Resolve 26-07

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    Hohenfels
    JMRC
    StrongerTogether
    7 ATC
    CombinedResolve
    1st Battalion

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