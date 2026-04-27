Views from the final battle of Combined Resolve 26-07

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A Latvian Army Soldier assesses the situation during the culminating training battle of exercise Combined Resolve 26-07 between the U.S. Army 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment Opposing Forces and U.S. Soldiers from 3rd Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, in the town of Uebungsdorf on Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany, May 2, 2026. Combined Resolve is a reoccurring U.S. Army Europe and Africa exercise held at 7th Army Training Command's Joint Multinational Training Center at Hohenfels, Germany, in which more than 3,600 personnel will participate from April 9-May 10, 2026. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Command Sgt. Maj. Ryan C. Matson, 314th Theater Public Affairs Support Element)