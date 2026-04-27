Iowa Air National Guard Airmen assigned to the 185th Air Refueling Wing refuel F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 114th Fighter Wing using a KC-135 Stratotanker during a training mission over the Midwest, May 1, 2026. Aerial refueling extends the range and endurance of military aircraft, enabling global mobility operations.
(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2026 16:06
|Photo ID:
|9656667
|VIRIN:
|260501-Z-TY602-1016
|Resolution:
|5348x3518
|Size:
|4.26 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Refueling [Image 22 of 22], by SSgt John Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Iowa 185TH ARW Conducts Aerial Refueling with South Dakota 114TH FW F-16s
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