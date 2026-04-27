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    Air Refueling [Image 13 of 22]

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    Air Refueling

    UNITED STATES

    05.01.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. John Johnson 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    Iowa Air National Guard Airmen assigned to the 185th Air Refueling Wing refuel F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 114th Fighter Wing using a KC-135 Stratotanker during a training mission over the Midwest, May 1, 2026. Aerial refueling extends the range and endurance of military aircraft, enabling global mobility operations.

    (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 05.02.2026 16:06
    Photo ID: 9656662
    VIRIN: 260501-Z-TY602-1013
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.69 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Refueling [Image 22 of 22], by SSgt John Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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