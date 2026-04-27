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    Iowa 185TH ARW Conducts Aerial Refueling with South Dakota 114TH FW F-16s

    Air Refueling

    Photo By Staff Sgt. John Johnson | Iowa Air National Guard Airmen assigned to the 185th Air Refueling Wing refuel F-16...... read more read more

    UNITED STATES

    05.01.2026

    Story by Staff Sgt. John Johnson 

    132d Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Airmen assigned to the 185th Air Refueling Wing conducted aerial refueling operations with F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 114th Fighter Wing over the Midwest, May 1, 2026 During the mission, a KC-135 Stratotanker transferred fuel to the F-16 aircraft mid-flight, enabling extended range and increased time on station. The training emphasized coordination between tanker and receiver crews and reinforced interoperability between Air National Guard units. Aerial refueling is a critical capability that supports global mobility by allowing aircraft to remain airborne longer and operate at greater distances. Missions like this ensure aircrews maintain proficiency and readiness to support both domestic and overseas operations. The 185th ARW, a unit of the Iowa Air National Guard, provides aerial refueling support to U.S. and allied aircraft, enhancing operational reach and flexibility across a wide range of missions.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 05.02.2026 16:11
    Story ID: 564205
    Location: US
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iowa 185TH ARW Conducts Aerial Refueling with South Dakota 114TH FW F-16s, by SSgt John Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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