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Iowa Air National Guard Airmen assigned to the 185th Air Refueling Wing refuel F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 114th Fighter Wing using a KC-135 Stratotanker during a training mission over the Midwest, May 1, 2026. Aerial refueling extends the range and endurance of military aircraft, enabling global mobility operations.



(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Johnson)