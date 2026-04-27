Ethan Allen Firing Range Hosts Open Tour During Centennial Alliance 2026

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U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Noah Clark, 4th Plt. Leader, 181st Engineer Vertical Construction Company, speaks to current and former employees from the Ethan Allen Firing Range, in Jericho, Vermont, April 21, 2026. Clark oversaw the construction of the new pole barn at range 6-3 conducted as part of Centennial Alliance 2026. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Denis Nunez)