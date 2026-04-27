Ethan Allen Firing Range Hosts Open Tour During Centennial Alliance 2026

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U.S. Army Sgt. Tyler Cunha, 4th Platoon, 181st Engineer Vertical Construction Company, constructs a wall inside a new pole barn at the Ethan Allen Firing Range, in Jericho, Vermont, April 21, 2026. Cunha was part of a large group of Soldiers making improvements to range 6-3 as part of Centennial Alliance 2026. The exercise honored the centennial birthday of the range while making improvements to update training facilities for the modern day warfighter. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Denis Nunez)