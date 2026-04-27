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    Ethan Allen Firing Range Hosts Open Tour During Centennial Alliance 2026 [Image 2 of 7]

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    Ethan Allen Firing Range Hosts Open Tour During Centennial Alliance 2026

    JERICHO, VERMONT, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Denis Nunez 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Vermont National Guard Public Affairs

    Environmental staff provide a tour of equipment and techniques used to upkeep the natural area at the Ethan Allen Firing Range, in Jericho, Vermont, on April 21, 2026. Environmental staff manage everything from controlled burns, wildlife, and forestry. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Denis Nunez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2026
    Date Posted: 05.02.2026 14:15
    Photo ID: 9656476
    VIRIN: 260421-Z-WG583-1002
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5.13 MB
    Location: JERICHO, VERMONT, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Ethan Allen Firing Range Hosts Open Tour During Centennial Alliance 2026 [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Denis Nunez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Ethan Allen Firing Range Hosts Open Tour During Centennial Alliance 2026
    Ethan Allen Firing Range Hosts Open Tour During Centennial Alliance 2026
    Ethan Allen Firing Range Hosts Open Tour During Centennial Alliance 2026
    Ethan Allen Firing Range Hosts Open Tour During Centennial Alliance 2026
    Ethan Allen Firing Range Hosts Open Tour During Centennial Alliance 2026
    Ethan Allen Firing Range Hosts Open Tour During Centennial Alliance 2026
    Ethan Allen Firing Range Hosts Open Tour During Centennial Alliance 2026

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    Vermont, Vermont National Guard, National Guard, CentennialAlliance26

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