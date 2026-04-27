Environmental staff provide a tour of equipment and techniques used to upkeep the natural area at the Ethan Allen Firing Range, in Jericho, Vermont, on April 21, 2026. Environmental staff manage everything from controlled burns, wildlife, and forestry. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Denis Nunez)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2026 14:15
|Photo ID:
|9656476
|VIRIN:
|260421-Z-WG583-1002
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|5.13 MB
|Location:
|JERICHO, VERMONT, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ethan Allen Firing Range Hosts Open Tour During Centennial Alliance 2026 [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Denis Nunez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.