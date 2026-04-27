Ethan Allen Firing Range Hosts Open Tour During Centennial Alliance 2026

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U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 181st Engineer Vertical Construction Company, Massachusetts Army National Guard, construct a new pole barn at range 6-3 at the Ethan Allen Firing Range in Jericho, Vermont, April 21, 2026. The Soldiers were part of Centennial Alliance 2026, bringing together engineers from different units to celebrate the history and future of the range. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Denis Nunez)