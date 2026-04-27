USS Portland Sailors Conduct Routine Operations

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A U.S. Army Light Mobility Transport Vehicle is lifted from Landing Craft, Air Cushion 62, assigned to Assault Craft Unit 5, while conducting relief efforts for Super Typhoon Sinlaku, April 26, 2026. Portland, part of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), and elements of the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit are providing vital defense support to civil authorities, contributing to crisis response and recovery efforts in the wake of Super Typhoon Sinlaku. In supporting FEMA and local governments, the Boxer ARG fills critical capability gaps to enable restoration of essential services by civil authorities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sheryssa Dodard)