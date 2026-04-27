(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Portland Sailors Conduct Routine Operations [Image 16 of 18]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Portland Sailors Conduct Routine Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.25.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sheryssa Joseph Dodard 

    USS Portland (LPD 27)

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Lyza Taino, an airfield operations officer with the Air Force 36th Contingency Response Squadron, discusses Super Typhoon Sinlaku relief efforts with U.S. Marines assigned to 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), April 26, 2026. Portland, part of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), and elements of the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit are providing vital defense support to civil authorities, contributing to crisis response and recovery efforts in the wake of Super Typhoon Sinlaku. In supporting FEMA and local governments, the Boxer ARG fills critical capability gaps to enable restoration of essential services by civil authorities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sheryssa Dodard)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2026
    Date Posted: 05.02.2026 13:27
    Photo ID: 9656457
    VIRIN: 260426-N-FG645-1290
    Resolution: 5287x3525
    Size: 2.49 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Portland Sailors Conduct Routine Operations [Image 18 of 18], by PO2 Sheryssa Joseph Dodard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Portland Sailors Conduct Routine Operations
    USS Portland Sailors Conduct Routine Operations
    USS Portland Sailors Conduct Routine Operations
    USS Portland Sailors Conduct Routine Operations
    USS Portland Sailors Conduct Routine Operations
    USS Portland Sailors Conduct Routine Operations
    USS Portland Sailors Conduct Routine Operations
    USS Portland Sailors Conduct Routine Operations
    USS Portland Sailors Conduct Routine Operations
    USS Portland Sailors Conduct Routine Operations
    USS Portland Sailors Conduct Routine Operations
    USS Portland Sailors Conduct Routine Operations
    USS Portland Sailors Conduct Routine Operations
    USS Portland Sailors Conduct Routine Operations
    USS Portland Sailors Conduct Routine Operations
    USS Portland Sailors Conduct Routine Operations
    USS Portland Sailors Conduct Routine Operations
    USS Portland Sailors Conduct Routine Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    LCAC
    DSCA
    USS Portland
    LPD 27
    7th Fleet
    Typhoon Sinlaku

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery