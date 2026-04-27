USS Portland Sailors Conduct Routine Operations

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U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Lecia T. Foster, an exchange officer with the Air Force 36th Contingency Response Squadron, discusses Super Typhoon Sinlaku relief efforts with U.S. Marines assigned to 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), April 26, 2026. Portland, part of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), and elements of the 11th MEU are providing vital defense support to civil authorities, contributing to crisis response and recovery efforts in the wake of Super Typhoon Sinlaku. In supporting FEMA and local governments, the Boxer ARG fills critical capability gaps to enable restoration of essential services by civil authorities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sheryssa Dodard)