U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Wilburn, a religious affairs specialist, and Maj. Bill Newman, a chaplain, both assigned to the 178th Wing, rehearse movement under fire duiring a joint training exercise focused on large-scale combat operations April 25, 2026 at Camp Garfield in Ravenna, Ohio. The training included more than 45 chaplains from the Ohio National Guard, Ohio Militia, and Serbian Defense Forces. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Shane Hughes)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2026 12:57
|Photo ID:
|9656436
|VIRIN:
|260425-Z-MJ308-1158
|Resolution:
|5411x3600
|Size:
|5.87 MB
|Location:
|RAVENNA, OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 178th Wing Chaplains train for large-scale combat operations [Image 18 of 18], by Shane Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.