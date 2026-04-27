178th Wing Chaplains train for large-scale combat operations

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U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Wilburn, a religious affairs specialist, and Maj. Bill Newman, a chaplain, both assigned to the 178th Wing, rehearse movement under fire duiring a joint training exercise focused on large-scale combat operations April 25, 2026 at Camp Garfield in Ravenna, Ohio. The training included more than 45 chaplains from the Ohio National Guard, Ohio Militia, and Serbian Defense Forces. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Shane Hughes)