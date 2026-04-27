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    178th Wing Chaplains train for large-scale combat operations [Image 13 of 18]

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    178th Wing Chaplains train for large-scale combat operations

    RAVENNA, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2026

    Photo by Shane Hughes 

    178th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Laken Rohrer, a religious affairs specialist assigned to the 178th Wing, and U.S. Army Sgt. Andreaa Renshaw, a religious affairs specialist assigned to the 112th Engineer Battalion, determine an azimuth on a map during land navigation training April 25, 2026 at Camp Garfield in Ravenna, Ohio. The training ensures that the chaplains and their religious support teams can read maps and navigate in the event they become separated from their unit. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Shane Hughes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2026
    Date Posted: 05.02.2026 12:57
    Photo ID: 9656430
    VIRIN: 260425-Z-MJ308-1093
    Resolution: 5411x3600
    Size: 3.71 MB
    Location: RAVENNA, OHIO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 178th Wing Chaplains train for large-scale combat operations [Image 18 of 18], by Shane Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    178th Wing Chaplains train for large-scale combat operations
    178th Wing Chaplains train for large-scale combat operations
    178th Wing Chaplains train for large-scale combat operations
    178th Wing Chaplains train for large-scale combat operations
    178th Wing Chaplains train for large-scale combat operations
    178th Wing Chaplains train for large-scale combat operations
    178th Wing Chaplains train for large-scale combat operations
    178th Wing Chaplains train for large-scale combat operations
    178th Wing Chaplains train for large-scale combat operations
    178th Wing Chaplains train for large-scale combat operations
    178th Wing Chaplains train for large-scale combat operations
    178th Wing Chaplains train for large-scale combat operations
    178th Wing Chaplains train for large-scale combat operations
    178th Wing Chaplains train for large-scale combat operations
    178th Wing Chaplains train for large-scale combat operations
    178th Wing Chaplains train for large-scale combat operations
    178th Wing Chaplains train for large-scale combat operations
    178th Wing Chaplains train for large-scale combat operations

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    Land Navigation
    Chaplain Corps
    178th Wing
    Large-Scale Combat Operations
    Ohio National Guard
    Air National Guard

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