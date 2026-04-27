U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Laken Rohrer, a religious affairs specialist assigned to the 178th Wing, and U.S. Army Sgt. Andreaa Renshaw, a religious affairs specialist assigned to the 112th Engineer Battalion, determine an azimuth on a map during land navigation training April 25, 2026 at Camp Garfield in Ravenna, Ohio. The training ensures that the chaplains and their religious support teams can read maps and navigate in the event they become separated from their unit. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Shane Hughes)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2026 12:57
|Photo ID:
|9656430
|VIRIN:
|260425-Z-MJ308-1093
|Resolution:
|5411x3600
|Size:
|3.71 MB
|Location:
|RAVENNA, OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 178th Wing Chaplains train for large-scale combat operations [Image 18 of 18], by Shane Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.