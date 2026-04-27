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    178th Wing Chaplains train for large-scale combat operations [Image 16 of 18]

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    178th Wing Chaplains train for large-scale combat operations

    RAVENNA, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2026

    Photo by Shane Hughes 

    178th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Troy Diersing, a chaplain assigned to the 178th Wing, delivers a field memorial service for simulated casualties during large-scale combat operations training April 26, 2026 at Camp Garfield in Ravenna, Ohio. The training included more than 45 chaplains from the Ohio National Guard, Ohio Militia, and Serbian Defense Forces. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Shane Hughes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2026
    Date Posted: 05.02.2026 12:57
    Photo ID: 9656431
    VIRIN: 260426-Z-MJ308-1114
    Resolution: 3600x5411
    Size: 2.16 MB
    Location: RAVENNA, OHIO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 178th Wing Chaplains train for large-scale combat operations [Image 18 of 18], by Shane Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    178th Wing Chaplains train for large-scale combat operations
    178th Wing Chaplains train for large-scale combat operations
    178th Wing Chaplains train for large-scale combat operations
    178th Wing Chaplains train for large-scale combat operations
    178th Wing Chaplains train for large-scale combat operations
    178th Wing Chaplains train for large-scale combat operations
    178th Wing Chaplains train for large-scale combat operations
    178th Wing Chaplains train for large-scale combat operations
    178th Wing Chaplains train for large-scale combat operations
    178th Wing Chaplains train for large-scale combat operations
    178th Wing Chaplains train for large-scale combat operations
    178th Wing Chaplains train for large-scale combat operations
    178th Wing Chaplains train for large-scale combat operations
    178th Wing Chaplains train for large-scale combat operations
    178th Wing Chaplains train for large-scale combat operations
    178th Wing Chaplains train for large-scale combat operations
    178th Wing Chaplains train for large-scale combat operations
    178th Wing Chaplains train for large-scale combat operations

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    Land Navigation
    Chaplain Corps
    178th Wing
    Large-Scale Combat Operations
    Ohio National Guard
    Air National Guard

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