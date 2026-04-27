178th Wing Chaplains train for large-scale combat operations

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U.S. Air Force Capt. Troy Diersing, a chaplain assigned to the 178th Wing, delivers a field memorial service for simulated casualties during large-scale combat operations training April 26, 2026 at Camp Garfield in Ravenna, Ohio. The training included more than 45 chaplains from the Ohio National Guard, Ohio Militia, and Serbian Defense Forces. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Shane Hughes)