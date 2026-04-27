178th Wing Chaplains train for large-scale combat operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Shane Bailey, a chaplain assigned to Ohio National Guard Joint Force Headquarters, provides combat casualty care under fire during large-scale combat operations training April 25, 2026 at Camp Garfield in Ravenna, Ohio. The training included more than 45 chaplains from the Ohio National Guard, Ohio Militia, and Serbian Defense Forces. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Shane Hughes)