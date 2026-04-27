22nd MEU (SOC) | Tres Kolos 26: Overlord

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A U.S. Marine Corps radio operator with India Company, Battalion Landing Team 3/6, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) and a French reconnaissance soldier shake hands after an “Overlord” event as part of Tres Kolos 26, near Fort-De-France, Martinique, April 24, 2026. Participation in Tres Kolos 26 enhances interoperability with partner nations, reinforces longstanding security relationships, and improves combined readiness to respond to crises across the region. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of U.S. Southern Command mission objectives and the president's priorities to strengthen regional security, disrupt illicit drug trafficking, and protect the homeland. (U.S. Marine Corps photo)