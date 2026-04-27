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    22nd MEU (SOC) | Tres Kolos 26: Overlord [Image 13 of 17]

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    22nd MEU (SOC) | Tres Kolos 26: Overlord

    FORT-DE-FRANCE, MARTINIQUE

    04.24.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Maurion Moore 

    22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines with India Company, Battalion Landing Team 3/6, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), ruck during an “Overlord” event as part of Tres Kolos 26 near Fort-De-France, Martinique, April 24, 2026. Participation in Tres Kolos 26 enhances interoperability with partner nations, reinforces longstanding security relationships, and improves combined readiness to respond to crises across the region. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of U.S. Southern Command mission objectives and the president's priorities to strengthen regional security, disrupt illicit drug trafficking, and protect the homeland. (U.S. Marine Corps photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2026
    Date Posted: 05.02.2026 11:25
    Photo ID: 9656266
    VIRIN: 260424-M-HC655-1336
    Resolution: 3312x2212
    Size: 3.26 MB
    Location: FORT-DE-FRANCE, MQ
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 22nd MEU (SOC) | Tres Kolos 26: Overlord [Image 17 of 17], by Sgt Maurion Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    22nd MEU (SOC) | Tres Kolos 26: Overlord
    22nd MEU (SOC) | Tres Kolos 26: Overlord
    22nd MEU (SOC) | Tres Kolos 26: Overlord
    22nd MEU (SOC) | Tres Kolos 26: Overlord
    22nd MEU (SOC) | Tres Kolos 26: Overlord
    22nd MEU (SOC) | Tres Kolos 26: Overlord
    22nd MEU (SOC) | Tres Kolos 26: Overlord
    22nd MEU (SOC) | Tres Kolos 26: Overlord
    22nd MEU (SOC) | Tres Kolos 26: Overlord
    22nd MEU (SOC) | Tres Kolos 26: Overlord
    22nd MEU (SOC) | Tres Kolos 26: Overlord
    22nd MEU (SOC) | Tres Kolos 26: Overlord
    22nd MEU (SOC) | Tres Kolos 26: Overlord
    22nd MEU (SOC) | Tres Kolos 26: Overlord
    22nd MEU (SOC) | Tres Kolos 26: Overlord
    22nd MEU (SOC) | Tres Kolos 26: Overlord
    22nd MEU (SOC) | Tres Kolos 26: Overlord

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    22d MEU, USMC, BLT 3/6, Tres Kolos 26, SOUTHCOM, CaribOps

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