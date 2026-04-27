Spectators watch as the U.S. Navy Blue Angels take to the skies to practice before the 2026 Charleston Airshow in Charleston, South Carolina, May 1, 2026. This year’s airshow will host various aerial demonstrations, giving the Lowcountry community the opportunity to witness firsthand the capabilities of the armed forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Regan Enriquez)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2026 08:02
|Photo ID:
|9655820
|VIRIN:
|260501-F-SL051-1469
|Resolution:
|4898x3265
|Size:
|1.08 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Blue Angels practice for 2026 Charleston Airshow [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Regan Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.