U.S. Navy Blue Angels practice for 2026 Charleston Airshow

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Spectators watch as the U.S. Navy Blue Angels take to the skies to practice before the 2026 Charleston Airshow in Charleston, South Carolina, May 1, 2026. This year’s airshow will host various aerial demonstrations, giving the Lowcountry community the opportunity to witness firsthand the capabilities of the armed forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Regan Enriquez)