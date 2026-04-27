The U.S. Navy Blue Angels fly in formation in F/A-18 Super Hornets during the 2026 Charleston Airshow at Charleston, South Carolina, May 1, 2026. The pilots relied on intensive training and communication to maintain tight formations and highlighted the capabilities of the armed forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Regan Enriquez)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2026 08:02
|Photo ID:
|9655800
|VIRIN:
|260501-F-SL051-1452
|Resolution:
|2427x3641
|Size:
|740.1 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Blue Angels practice for 2026 Charleston Airshow [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Regan Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.