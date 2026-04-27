U.S. Navy Blue Angels practice for 2026 Charleston Airshow

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The U.S. Navy Blue Angels fly in formation in F/A-18 Super Hornets during the 2026 Charleston Airshow at Charleston, South Carolina, May 1, 2026. The pilots relied on intensive training and communication to maintain tight formations and highlighted the capabilities of the armed forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Regan Enriquez)