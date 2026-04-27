U.S., AFP Soldiers field test adaptive medical solutions

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U.S. Soldiers and Sailors occupy a modular expandable panelized and collapsible shelter during Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, April 30, 2026. The portable modular structure can be changed to any desired layout and was used as a medical support facility during the exercise. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Elijah Magaña)