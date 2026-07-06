Soldiers test key medical technologies, forge 'constellation of care' in the Philippines, beyond

Photo By Sgt. Elijah Magana | U.S. Army Sgt. Alex Peña, assigned to 62nd Medical Brigade, trains Philippine Army Pfc. Emberlyn Mendoza on a man-portable diagnostic system during Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, April 30, 2026. Philippine Army soldiers cross-trained on adaptive technology solutions in support of the exercise. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Elijah Magaña) see less | View Image Page

FORT SHAFTER, Hawaii — In the vast Indo-Pacific region, military medics face a monumental challenge: the tyranny of distance and the challenge of communicating securely across separate, partner-nation networks. To bridge these geographic and digital gaps, U.S. Army and Air Force personnel pushed five medical technologies to their limits during Exercise Balikatan 26, held April 20 to May 8 in the Philippines. These systems are designed to feed into a resilient "constellation of care" capable of saving lives across the theater when every second counts.

The joint assessment integrated personnel from the 18th Theater Medical Command, 25th Infantry Division, 7th Infantry Division (Multi-Domain Command – Pacific), and 62nd Medical Brigade, alongside U.S. Air Force service members. Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) personnel also embedded as observers, building interoperability and a shared understanding of how the technologies perform in actual operational environments.

At the helm of this initiative is the 18th TMC’s Medical Experimentation Team (MET), a specialized, four-Soldier element responsible for planning, executing, and reporting on a high volume of medical modernization initiatives across the U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC) area of responsibility. The team reviews dozens of vendor proposals throughout the year to identify emerging capabilities for testing during major exercises like Balikatan, Ulchi Freedom Shield, and Talisman Sabre.

"The appetite for innovative solutions continues to grow as U.S. Army Pacific works alongside regional partners to uphold a Free and Open Indo-Pacific," said Maj. Josiah De Costa, chief of the 18th TMC MET. "Experimentation is not about waiting for the perfect technology; it’s about identifying how and where systems fail under real-world, degraded conditions and using those insights to drive meaningful improvements."

Tech Meets Trauma

At the point of injury—the front lines of combat medicine—medics tested automated vital technologies like NIRSense Aegis. This wearable sensor automatically logged patient vitals into tactical smartphones running the Battlefield Assisted Trauma Distributed Observation Kit-Joint (BATDOK-J), a point-of-care documentation and patient monitoring software.

"I felt like I was in a movie," said U.S. Air Force Capt. Thomas Davis, a health services administrator operating alongside the MET to test the suite of automated capabilities. "We would get real-time vitals going directly into the patient record without doing our usual 'swivel-chair' mid-treatment data entry.”

This continuous stream of offline data allowed medics to monitor multiple patients simultaneously, significantly reducing their cognitive burden during simulated mass casualty events. Once patients reach a higher echelon of care, the BATDOK-J data can be transferred to the Care Delivery Platform (CDP), an advanced electronic health record platform. Despite disconnected or limited network environments, the CDP successfully served as a centralized database in the field and beyond, keeping patient data ready to sync with the Department of War’s existing MHS GENESIS system.

Clinics on Demand

Expeditionary infrastructure was also a key focus of the assessment, highlighted by the Expandable Panelized and Collapsible Shelter (EPACS). Bridging the gap between rapid-assembly soft-wall tents and heavy rigid structures, the shelter provided a secure, climate-controlled environment for diverse medical missions.

During the exercise, one unit deployed a larger EPACS configuration as a basic field medicine, or Role 1, facility, outfitting it with two patient treatment bays, sleeping quarters, and an administrative intake section. Another unit tested the shelter's suitability as a Sexual Assault Medical Forensic Exam room, proving the modular structure could meet the strict security and rapid sterilization standards required for sensitive medical procedures in austere environments.

Far-Forward Labs

Inside these resilient field clinics, laboratory technicians evaluated the Man Portable Diagnostic System (MPDS). By processing live patient blood and samples for tropical and hemorrhagic fevers directly at the point of need, the MPDS successfully delivered advanced, clinically validated diagnostics directly to the field. This marked the Army’s first formal operational assessment of a medical capability integrated into a real-world USARPAC exercise.

Development of the MPDS is driven by a partnership between the Joint Project Manager for Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Defense Medical and the Defense Health Agency to meet multiple mission requirements. Crucially, operational assessments like those at Balikatan 26 provide the end-user feedback needed to drive major acquisition decisions, ensuring proven, lifesaving capabilities are ultimately fielded to the joint force.

“18th TMC’s role within this field is to be the bridge for Army medicine in the USARPAC theater, and we do that by facilitating critical medical experimentation,” explained Lt. Col. Nicole Duett, Sustainment Experimentation Liaison Officer (LNO) for the USARPAC Concepts directorate. “The success of these initiatives, and our ability to get life-saving technology into the hands of our medics, is fundamentally tied to the Pacific Multi-Domain Training and Experimentation Capability (PMTEC) funds made possible by the USARPAC Concepts directorate.”

Testing to Failure and Beyond, Together

Ultimately, the MET assessment at Balikatan 26 was not about proving immediate success, but rather discovering how emerging medical systems hold up, and where they break down, in disconnected environments. By inviting AFP personnel to observe these trials, the MET highlighted how transparent, shared problem-solving builds the mutual trust and tactical proficiency required to rapidly integrate allied forces during complex contingencies.

"The Indo-Pacific theater covers a variety of units and an even greater variety of austere environments, such as the jungles of the Philippines, the outback of Australia, the tundra of Alaska, and the littoral space of Hawaii," De Costa said. "If the technologies we experiment with can work in this theater, I can assure you they will work in yours."

NOTE: Reference to any specific commercial product or brand does not constitute or imply endorsement by the U.S. Government or Department of War.