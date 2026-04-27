U.S., AFP Soldiers field test adaptive medical solutions

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U.S. Army Maj. Josiah De Costa, assigned to 18th Theater Medical Command, describes the care delivery platform to U.S. Air Force Capt. Thomas Davis, assigned to 911th Aeromedical Staging Squadron, during Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, April 30, 2026. Philippine Army soldiers cross-trained on adaptive technology solutions in support of the exercise. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Elijah Magaña)