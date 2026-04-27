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    U.S., AFP Soldiers field test adaptive medical solutions [Image 14 of 18]

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    U.S., AFP Soldiers field test adaptive medical solutions

    FORT MAGSAYSAY, PHILIPPINES

    04.30.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Elijah Magana 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Maj. Josiah De Costa, assigned to 18th Theater Medical Command, describes the care delivery platform to U.S. Air Force Capt. Thomas Davis, assigned to 911th Aeromedical Staging Squadron, during Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, April 30, 2026. Philippine Army soldiers cross-trained on adaptive technology solutions in support of the exercise. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Elijah Magaña)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.02.2026 05:37
    Photo ID: 9655673
    VIRIN: 260430-A-VC863-1305
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 9.12 MB
    Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH
    Web Views: 18
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S., AFP Soldiers field test adaptive medical solutions [Image 18 of 18], by SGT Elijah Magana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S., AFP Soldiers field test adaptive medical solutions
    U.S., AFP Soldiers field test adaptive medical solutions
    U.S., AFP Soldiers field test adaptive medical solutions
    U.S., AFP Soldiers field test adaptive medical solutions
    U.S., AFP Soldiers field test adaptive medical solutions
    U.S., AFP Soldiers field test adaptive medical solutions
    U.S., AFP Soldiers field test adaptive medical solutions
    U.S., AFP Soldiers field test adaptive medical solutions
    U.S., AFP Soldiers field test adaptive medical solutions
    U.S., AFP Soldiers field test adaptive medical solutions
    U.S., AFP Soldiers field test adaptive medical solutions
    U.S., AFP Soldiers field test adaptive medical solutions
    U.S., AFP Soldiers field test adaptive medical solutions
    U.S., AFP Soldiers field test adaptive medical solutions
    U.S., AFP Soldiers field test adaptive medical solutions
    U.S., AFP Soldiers field test adaptive medical solutions
    U.S., AFP Soldiers field test adaptive medical solutions

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