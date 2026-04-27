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    Civil Affairs Soldiers Bridge Data Gaps With AI at Combined Resolve 26‑07 [Image 6 of 7]

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    Civil Affairs Soldiers Bridge Data Gaps With AI at Combined Resolve 26‑07

    GERMANY

    04.30.2026

    Photo by Capt. John Stephens 

    7th Army Training Command

    Maj. Jeffrey Nelson and Maj. Matthew Grafel, both civil affairs officers with the 418th Civil Affairs Battalion, discuss where the latest intelligence points to civilian assets during Combined Resolve 26‑07 on May 1, 2026, in Hohenfels, Germany. Combined Resolve is a recurring U.S. Army Europe and Africa exercise for rotationally deployed troops. At the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, the Army’s premier overseas combat training center, flexible funding, commercial technology and rapid fielding offer a scalable solution to the Army’s modernization challenge of adapting faster than adversaries.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.02.2026 02:24
    Photo ID: 9655597
    VIRIN: 260430-A-XU624-7311
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.8 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Civil Affairs Soldiers Bridge Data Gaps With AI at Combined Resolve 26‑07 [Image 7 of 7], by CPT John Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Civil Affairs Soldiers Bridge Data Gaps With AI at Combined Resolve 26‑07
    Civil Affairs Soldiers Bridge Data Gaps With AI at Combined Resolve 26‑07
    Civil Affairs Soldiers Bridge Data Gaps With AI at Combined Resolve 26‑07
    Civil Affairs Soldiers Bridge Data Gaps With AI at Combined Resolve 26‑07
    Civil Affairs Soldiers Bridge Data Gaps With AI at Combined Resolve 26‑07
    Civil Affairs Soldiers Bridge Data Gaps With AI at Combined Resolve 26‑07
    Civil Affairs Soldiers Bridge Data Gaps With AI at Combined Resolve 26‑07

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    CombinedResolve

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