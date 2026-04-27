Civil Affairs Soldiers Bridge Data Gaps With AI at Combined Resolve 26‑07

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Capt. David Mitchell, a civil affairs officer with the 418th Civil Affairs Battalion, inputs data into an in-house AI program during Combined Resolve 26‑07 on May 1, 2026, in Hohenfels, Germany. Combined Resolve is a recurring U.S. Army Europe and Africa exercise for rotationally deployed troops. At the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, the Army’s premier overseas combat training center, flexible funding, commercial technology and rapid fielding offer a scalable solution to the Army’s modernization challenge of adapting faster than adversaries.