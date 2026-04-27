Maj. Matthew Grafel, a civil affairs officer with the 418th Civil Affairs Battalion, gives a grid coodinate to a civilian asset during Combined Resolve 26‑07 on May 1, 2026, in Hohenfels, Germany. Combined Resolve is a recurring U.S. Army Europe and Africa exercise for rotationally deployed troops. At the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, the Army’s premier overseas combat training center, flexible funding, commercial technology and rapid fielding offer a scalable solution to the Army’s modernization challenge of adapting faster than adversaries.
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2026 02:24
|Photo ID:
|9655594
|VIRIN:
|260430-A-XU624-1423
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|8.01 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Civil Affairs Soldiers Bridge Data Gaps With AI at Combined Resolve 26‑07 [Image 7 of 7], by CPT John Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.