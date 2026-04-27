Civil Affairs Soldiers Bridge Data Gaps With AI at Combined Resolve 26‑07

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers of the 418th Civil Affairs Battalion and soldiers from the Kosovo Security Force special operations element meet with local officials during Combined Resolve 26‑07 on May 1, 2026, in Hohenfels, Germany. Combined Resolve is a recurring U.S. Army Europe and Africa exercise for rotationally deployed troops. At the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, the Army’s premier overseas combat training center, flexible funding, commercial technology and rapid fielding offer a scalable solution to the Army’s modernization challenge of adapting faster than adversaries.