U.S. Army Sgt. Connor Dinh, assigned to the Air Ambulance Detachment, 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, Joint Task Force-Bravo, hoists U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Adrian Loyza, with 10th Marine Regiment, during an aerial extraction aboard a U.S. Army HH-60 Black Hawk as part of a medical evacuation exercise during the Jungle Operations Training Course in Panama, April 30, 2026. The training brings together U.S. military personnel and Panamanian security institution members in a combined environment designed to strengthen interoperability and reinforce the enduring security partnership between the two nations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nirak Garcia Navarro)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2026 00:00
|Photo ID:
|9655501
|VIRIN:
|260501-A-CM201-3012
|Resolution:
|7663x5111
|Size:
|2.7 MB
|Location:
|PA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. military and Panamanian partners strengthen MEDEVAC and casualty care skills during jungle training [Image 17 of 17], by SGT Nirak Manuel Garcia Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.