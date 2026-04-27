U.S. military and Panamanian partners strengthen MEDEVAC and casualty care skills during jungle training

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U.S. Army Sgt. Connor Dinh, assigned to the Air Ambulance Detachment, 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, Joint Task Force-Bravo, hoists U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Adrian Loyza, with 10th Marine Regiment, during an aerial extraction aboard a U.S. Army HH-60 Black Hawk as part of a medical evacuation exercise during the Jungle Operations Training Course in Panama, April 30, 2026. The training brings together U.S. military personnel and Panamanian security institution members in a combined environment designed to strengthen interoperability and reinforce the enduring security partnership between the two nations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nirak Garcia Navarro)