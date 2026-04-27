U.S. Army Sgt. Connor Dinh, assigned to the Air Ambulance Detachment, 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, Joint Task Force-Bravo, leads a group of Jungle Operations Training Course students as they prepare for a medical evacuation exercise in Panama, April 30, 2026. The training brings together U.S. military personnel and Panamanian security institution members in a combined environment designed to strengthen interoperability and reinforce the enduring security partnership between the two nations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nirak Garcia Navarro)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2026 00:00
|Photo ID:
|9655497
|VIRIN:
|260501-A-CM201-1694
|Resolution:
|6964x4645
|Size:
|7.36 MB
|Location:
|PA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. military and Panamanian partners strengthen MEDEVAC and casualty care skills during jungle training [Image 17 of 17], by SGT Nirak Manuel Garcia Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.