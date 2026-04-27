(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. military and Panamanian partners strengthen MEDEVAC and casualty care skills during jungle training [Image 16 of 17]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. military and Panamanian partners strengthen MEDEVAC and casualty care skills during jungle training

    PANAMA

    04.30.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Nirak Manuel Garcia Navarro 

    U.S. Southern Command       

    U.S. Army Sgt. Connor Dinh, assigned to the Air Ambulance Detachment, 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, Joint Task Force-Bravo, hoists U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Adrian Loyza, with 10th Marine Regiment, during an aerial extraction aboard a U.S. Army HH-60 Black Hawk as part of a medical evacuation exercise during the Jungle Operations Training Course in Panama, April 30, 2026. The training brings together U.S. military personnel and Panamanian security institution members in a combined environment designed to strengthen interoperability and reinforce the enduring security partnership between the two nations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nirak Garcia Navarro)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.02.2026 00:00
    Photo ID: 9655500
    VIRIN: 260501-A-CM201-9727
    Resolution: 3183x4772
    Size: 1.2 MB
    Location: PA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. military and Panamanian partners strengthen MEDEVAC and casualty care skills during jungle training [Image 17 of 17], by SGT Nirak Manuel Garcia Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. military and Panamanian partners strengthen MEDEVAC and casualty care skills during jungle training
    U.S. military and Panamanian partners strengthen MEDEVAC and casualty care skills during jungle training
    U.S. military and Panamanian partners strengthen MEDEVAC and casualty care skills during jungle training
    U.S. military and Panamanian partners strengthen MEDEVAC and casualty care skills during jungle training
    U.S. military and Panamanian partners strengthen MEDEVAC and casualty care skills during jungle training
    U.S. military and Panamanian partners strengthen MEDEVAC and casualty care skills during jungle training
    U.S. military and Panamanian partners strengthen MEDEVAC and casualty care skills during jungle training
    U.S. military and Panamanian partners strengthen MEDEVAC and casualty care skills during jungle training
    U.S. military and Panamanian partners strengthen MEDEVAC and casualty care skills during jungle training
    U.S. military and Panamanian partners strengthen MEDEVAC and casualty care skills during jungle training
    U.S. military and Panamanian partners strengthen MEDEVAC and casualty care skills during jungle training
    U.S. military and Panamanian partners strengthen MEDEVAC and casualty care skills during jungle training
    U.S. military and Panamanian partners strengthen MEDEVAC and casualty care skills during jungle training
    U.S. military and Panamanian partners strengthen MEDEVAC and casualty care skills during jungle training
    U.S. military and Panamanian partners strengthen MEDEVAC and casualty care skills during jungle training
    U.S. military and Panamanian partners strengthen MEDEVAC and casualty care skills during jungle training
    U.S. military and Panamanian partners strengthen MEDEVAC and casualty care skills during jungle training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Interoberability
    partnership
    Panama
    JSCG-P
    JOTC-P
    ASCG-P

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery