Members of the Utah Army National Guard, 204th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade prepare to extract simulated patients (mannequins) on a rescue gurney as part of a collapsed structure simulation event during Exercise Wolverine at Camp Williams, UT, Apr. 30, 2026. Exercise Wolverine is a large interagency homeland defense training event focused on improving readiness and emergency response across the state. (Utah Army National Guard photo by Robert Harnden)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 23:12
|Photo ID:
|9655475
|VIRIN:
|260430-Z-DA103-1066
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|6.44 MB
|Location:
|BLUFFDALE, UTAH, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Utah National Guard Conducts Exercise Wolverine [Image 17 of 17], by Robert Harnden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.