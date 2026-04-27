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    Utah National Guard Conducts Exercise Wolverine [Image 13 of 17]

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    Utah National Guard Conducts Exercise Wolverine

    BLUFFDALE, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2026

    Photo by Robert Harnden 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    Utah Army National Guard members of the 204th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade drill and
    chisel through concrete barriers to help extract injured patients from a simulated collapsed
    structure during Exercise Wolverine at Camp Williams, UT, April 30, 2026. Exercise Wolverine is a large interagency homeland defense training event focused on improving readiness and emergency response across the state. (Utah National Guard photo by Robert Harnden)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 23:12
    Photo ID: 9655472
    VIRIN: 260430-Z-DA103-1056
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5.02 MB
    Location: BLUFFDALE, UTAH, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Utah National Guard Conducts Exercise Wolverine [Image 17 of 17], by Robert Harnden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Utah National Guard Conducts Exercise Wolverine
    Utah National Guard Conducts Exercise Wolverine
    Utah National Guard Conducts Exercise Wolverine
    Utah National Guard Conducts Exercise Wolverine
    Utah National Guard Conducts Exercise Wolverine
    Utah National Guard Conducts Exercise Wolverine
    Utah National Guard Conducts Exercise Wolverine
    Utah National Guard Conducts Exercise Wolverine
    Utah National Guard Conducts Exercise Wolverine
    Utah National Guard Conducts Exercise Wolverine
    Utah National Guard Conducts Exercise Wolverine
    Utah National Guard Conducts Exercise Wolverine
    Utah National Guard Conducts Exercise Wolverine
    Utah National Guard Conducts Exercise Wolverine
    Utah National Guard Conducts Exercise Wolverine
    Utah National Guard Conducts Exercise Wolverine
    Utah National Guard Conducts Exercise Wolverine

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    Camp Williams
    Utah National Guard
    204th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade
    Emergency Response & Recovery
    EXWolverine
    concrete extraction

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