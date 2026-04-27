Utah National Guard Conducts Exercise Wolverine

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Utah Army National Guard members of the 204th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade drill and

chisel through concrete barriers to help extract injured patients from a simulated collapsed

structure during Exercise Wolverine at Camp Williams, UT, April 30, 2026. Exercise Wolverine is a large interagency homeland defense training event focused on improving readiness and emergency response across the state. (Utah National Guard photo by Robert Harnden)