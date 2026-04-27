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    Utah National Guard Conducts Exercise Wolverine [Image 15 of 17]

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    Utah National Guard Conducts Exercise Wolverine

    BLUFFDALE, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2026

    Photo by Robert Harnden 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    Members of the Utah Army National Guard, 204th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade prepare to extract simulated patients (mannequins) on a rescue gurney as part of a collapsed structure simulation event during Exercise Wolverine at Camp Williams, UT, Apr. 30, 2026. Exercise Wolverine is a large interagency homeland defense training event focused on improving readiness and emergency response across the state. (Utah Army National Guard photo by Robert Harnden)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 23:12
    Photo ID: 9655474
    VIRIN: 260430-Z-DA103-1061
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 9.57 MB
    Location: BLUFFDALE, UTAH, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Utah National Guard Conducts Exercise Wolverine [Image 17 of 17], by Robert Harnden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Utah National Guard Conducts Exercise Wolverine
    Utah National Guard Conducts Exercise Wolverine
    Utah National Guard Conducts Exercise Wolverine
    Utah National Guard Conducts Exercise Wolverine
    Utah National Guard Conducts Exercise Wolverine
    Utah National Guard Conducts Exercise Wolverine
    Utah National Guard Conducts Exercise Wolverine
    Utah National Guard Conducts Exercise Wolverine
    Utah National Guard Conducts Exercise Wolverine
    Utah National Guard Conducts Exercise Wolverine
    Utah National Guard Conducts Exercise Wolverine
    Utah National Guard Conducts Exercise Wolverine
    Utah National Guard Conducts Exercise Wolverine
    Utah National Guard Conducts Exercise Wolverine
    Utah National Guard Conducts Exercise Wolverine
    Utah National Guard Conducts Exercise Wolverine
    Utah National Guard Conducts Exercise Wolverine

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    Utah National Guard
    151st wing
    Explosive Ordnance Disposal
    EXWolverine
    Utah Air National Guard, Camp Williams

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