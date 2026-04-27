Utah National Guard Conducts Exercise Wolverine

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Members of the Utah Army National Guard, 204th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade prepare to extract simulated patients (mannequins) on a rescue gurney as part of a collapsed structure simulation event during Exercise Wolverine at Camp Williams, UT, Apr. 30, 2026. Exercise Wolverine is a large interagency homeland defense training event focused on improving readiness and emergency response across the state. (Utah Army National Guard photo by Robert Harnden)