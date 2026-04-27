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U.S Air Force Tech. Sgt. Andre McKenzie, 49th Wing command chief executive assistant, lights a candle during the 2026 Chief Induction Ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, April 29, 2026. Chief master sergeants bring a wealth of operational and occupational experience and strong institutional knowledge, making them key leaders who bridge the gap between enlisted personnel and command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jose Veras)