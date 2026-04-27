2026 Chief Induction Ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base

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Multiple generations of chief master sergeants pose for a picture during the Chief Induction Ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, April 29, 2026. The chiefs gathered at Club Holloman to recognize and congratulate Team Holloman’s newest chief master sergeant selects. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jose Veras)