Multiple generations of chief master sergeants pose for a picture during the Chief Induction Ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, April 29, 2026. The chiefs gathered at Club Holloman to recognize and congratulate Team Holloman’s newest chief master sergeant selects. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jose Veras)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 17:05
|Photo ID:
|9655013
|VIRIN:
|260429-F-SP796-1067
|Resolution:
|5147x3425
|Size:
|2.86 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2026 Chief Induction Ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base [Image 27 of 27], by Amn Jose Veras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.