2026 Chief Induction Ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base

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Chief master sergeant listen to the recitation of the Chiefs Creed during the Chief Induction Ceremony at Club Holloman on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, April 29, 2026. The rank of chief master sergeant represents the top 1% of the enlisted tier, a position encapsulating years of hands-on work, technical training and leadership experience. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jose Veras)