2026 Chief Induction Ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base

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U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Select Jesse Simmons, 849th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron maintenance superintendent, second right, accepts a memento from 49th Wing leadership during the Chief Induction Ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, April 29, 2026. At the rank of chief master sergeant, Airmen assume the responsibility of being a senior enlisted advisor and developing purposeful strategies to lead personnel with character and mission focus. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jose Veras)