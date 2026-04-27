Awards Ceremony at Naval Hospital Jacksonville – May 1, 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (May 1, 2026) Master-at-Arms Zion Johnson, assigned to Expeditionary Medical Facility 150 Mike (EMF-M) Jacksonville, is promoted to Master-at-Arms 3rd Class by Capt. Jeremy Pyles, EMF-M commanding officer, during an awards ceremony at Naval Hospital Jacksonville, May 1. (U.S. Navy photo by Keats Reynolds)