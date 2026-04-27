(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Awards Ceremony at Naval Hospital Jacksonville - May 1, 2026 [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Awards Ceremony at Naval Hospital Jacksonville - May 1, 2026

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2026

    Photo by Keats Reynolds 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (May 1, 2026) Master-at-Arms Zion Johnson, assigned to Expeditionary Medical Facility 150 Mike (EMF-M) Jacksonville, is promoted to Master-at-Arms 3rd Class by Capt. Jeremy Pyles, EMF-M commanding officer, during an awards ceremony at Naval Hospital Jacksonville, May 1. (U.S. Navy photo by Keats Reynolds)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 15:28
    Photo ID: 9654618
    VIRIN: 260501-D-GM644-8713
    Resolution: 4935x4935
    Size: 3.3 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Awards Ceremony at Naval Hospital Jacksonville - May 1, 2026 [Image 5 of 5], by Keats Reynolds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Awards Ceremony at Naval Hospital Jacksonville – May 1, 2026
    Awards Ceremony at Naval Hospital Jacksonville - May 1, 2026
    Awards Ceremony at Naval Hospital Jacksonville - May 1, 2026
    Awards Ceremony at Naval Hospital Jacksonville - May 1, 2026
    Awards Ceremony at Naval Hospital Jacksonville - May 1, 2026

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #acrossthemhs #ForgedByTheSea #NavyMedicine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery