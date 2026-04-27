Awards Ceremony at Naval Hospital Jacksonville – May 1, 2026

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (May 1, 2026) Master-at-Arms Zion Johnson, assigned to Expeditionary Medical Facility 150 Mike (EMF-M) Jacksonville, is promoted to Master-at-Arms 3rd Class by Capt. Jeremy Pyles, EMF-M commanding officer, during an awards ceremony at Naval Hospital Jacksonville, May 1. (U.S. Navy photo by Keats Reynolds)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 15:28
|Photo ID:
|9654618
|VIRIN:
|260501-D-GM644-8713
|Resolution:
|4935x4935
|Size:
|3.3 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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