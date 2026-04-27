Awards Ceremony at Naval Hospital Jacksonville – May 1, 2026

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260501-D-GM644-8063 JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (May 1, 2026) Hospitalman Jacqueline Coppock, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Jacksonville, is promoted to Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class by Capt. Craig Malloy, NMRTC Jacksonville commanding officer, during an awards ceremony at Naval Hospital Jacksonville, May 1. (U.S. Navy photo by Keats Reynolds)