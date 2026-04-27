Awards Ceremony at Naval Hospital Jacksonville – May 1, 2026

260501-D-GM644-7050 JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (May 1, 2026) Hospitalman Bailey Young, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Jacksonville, is promoted to Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class by Capt. Craig Malloy, NMRTC Jacksonville commanding officer, during an awards ceremony at Naval Hospital Jacksonville, May 1. (U.S. Navy photo by Keats Reynolds)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 15:28
|Photo ID:
|9654609
|VIRIN:
|260501-D-GM644-7050
|Resolution:
|4189x4189
|Size:
|2.36 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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