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    Awards Ceremony at Naval Hospital Jacksonville - May 1, 2026 [Image 2 of 5]

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    Awards Ceremony at Naval Hospital Jacksonville - May 1, 2026

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2026

    Photo by Keats Reynolds 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    260501-D-GM644-7050 JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (May 1, 2026) Hospitalman Bailey Young, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Jacksonville, is promoted to Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class by Capt. Craig Malloy, NMRTC Jacksonville commanding officer, during an awards ceremony at Naval Hospital Jacksonville, May 1. (U.S. Navy photo by Keats Reynolds)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 15:28
    Photo ID: 9654609
    VIRIN: 260501-D-GM644-7050
    Resolution: 4189x4189
    Size: 2.36 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Awards Ceremony at Naval Hospital Jacksonville - May 1, 2026 [Image 5 of 5], by Keats Reynolds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Awards Ceremony at Naval Hospital Jacksonville – May 1, 2026
    Awards Ceremony at Naval Hospital Jacksonville - May 1, 2026
    Awards Ceremony at Naval Hospital Jacksonville - May 1, 2026
    Awards Ceremony at Naval Hospital Jacksonville - May 1, 2026
    Awards Ceremony at Naval Hospital Jacksonville - May 1, 2026

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